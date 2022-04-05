Skegness nightlife complex opening live music venue at multi-storey building
Famous DJs and big names coming to Skegness
Skegness will soon have a new place for live music when grand nightclub complex The Hive opens its latest business on Grand Parade this month.
The Hive on Skegness’ Grand Parade is the biggest nightclub complex outside of London, offering a variety of entertainment purposes for residents and tourists alike.
It is the only place in the UK to boast an ice bar, as well as being one of two places on the planet to feature a Lamborghini inside a bar, and now the latest move to expand The Hive empire is to open a new live music arena known as The Warehouse.
Opening at the end of April, The Warehouse will span the whole footprint of the entertainment complex, covering the 5th floor and being able to play host to 1,200 people above the famous Lamborghini Bar.
There will be state of the art light and sound systems, a full stage, bar and much more, with the first batch of live performers announced for the opening months.
Havoc Indoor Music Festival will be the first event at The Warehouse on Saturday, April 30, with a number of top DJ’s raising the roof over a 12-hour show.
Tom Zanetti will also be at The Warehouse on Saturday, June 4, and reality TV stars turned charting rappers Bad Boy Chiller Crew will be performing on Saturday July 30.
More events will be announced in due course and the venue will be ready for opening by the end of April. Tickets are available for events from The Hive website.