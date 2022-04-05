Skegness nightlife complex opening live music venue at multi-storey building

We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage, CCTV, and mobile phone footage which may help our investigation into the attempted theft of an ATM at a Co-op store in Sleaford.

We were called to reports that the Co-op at London Road, Stump Cross Hill had been targeted at 1.47am yesterday morning (Monday 4 April).

Officers attended and confirmed the front door had been smashed to gain entry, and the top of the ATM had been ripped off, but the cash box had not been successfully taken. There has been extensive damage to the ATM and the building.

There are believed to have been three offenders involved, who were wearing balaclavas and gloves. Our enquiries have revealed that the offenders arrived and left in a blue ISUZU pick-up with partial registration KR65, which is believed to have been stolen from the Leicestershire area.

The vehicle left the scene and headed in the Sandringham Way towards Stump Cross Hill direction.

We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of this incident, and any related links to other similar incidents in recent months. However, we do believe that the vehicle used in this incident may be linked to another unsuccessful break-in at a Lincolnshire Co-op in Cherry Willingham over the weekend.

We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured Ring doorbell footage, dashcam footage, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of a vehicle matching that description at either incident to get in touch.

This latest break-in follows one in Scotter on 25 February, one in Horncastle on 9 March, one in Ruskington on 14 March, and one in Ancaster on 23 March.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox is managing the Force’s response to ATM break-ins. She said: “Local stores are often in the heart of their community, somewhere people will chat to their neighbours, pick up goods, and a place of employment. When they are targeted there is an impact on everyone from the business owners and the staff employed there, to the people living nearby.

“At this point we are keeping an open mind about the people responsible and any links between the break-ins and thefts, and we can’t rule anything out. There are a number of lines of enquiries we are following, but we are still appealing for information about any of the incidents.

“Alongside our investigations into the five recent incidents, we are working closely with the Lincolnshire Co-op to offer crime prevention advice to help mitigate future attempts, and we’re proactively carrying out street patrols in areas we know may be vulnerable.

“We’d also like to encourage the public to be our eyes and ears and report anything which may seem out of the ordinary. Perhaps you may see someone acting suspiciously by taking photographs of the stores, or driving slowly past on more than one occasion.

“We’d like to hear about anything of concern, no matter how small you may think it is, as that tiny nugget of information from our communities can often make a case.”

If you saw or heard anything about yesterday’s incident, or have dashcam footage of the surrounding area around the time of the incident, please get in touch. Your information could prove vital to our investigation.

You can get in touch in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting Incident 18 of 4 March.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 18 of 4 March” in the subject line.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.