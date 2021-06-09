Flashy Lamborghini bar hopes to bring razzmatazz to Skegvegas

A VIP lounge with a £350,000 chrome Lamborghini inside it will be the most ‘exciting bar outside of London’ when it opens next month in Skegness, according to the business owners.

The Hive on Grand Parade in Skegness unveiled a fully road legal Lamborghini Huracán on May 27, before lifting it onto the third floor of its upcoming nightclub complex.

It will become part of the furniture and the star attraction of a Lamborghini-inspired VIP lounge, providing visitors with an up-close experience of a jaw-dropping 200mph supercar.

By doing so, The Hive has become just the second place in the whole world to have a Lamborghini inside a bar.

It is hoped that the VIP lounge, which houses the Lamborghini, will open to the public on July 17, but it is one of just nine bars that will be opened at The Hive.

A whisky lounge, as well as other cocktail bars and even an ice bar will be ready for business by the end of the year, with more still to be announced.

The Ice Bar Experience is still in early days of construction, and is expected to be open towards the latter part of 2021.

The complex is being designed in the style of the Las Vegas strip, with shop windows for different bars everywhere you turn.

Owners and staff at The Hive told The Lincolnite they wanted to bring a bit of Las Vegas to Skegness, and the Lamborghini will be part of a trendy VIP bar that serves cocktails on the coast.

“Our vision for this was to make a statement and do something standout, outside of London there is nothing quite like this, and we hope it can attract customers to visit and take a look at the Lamborghini for themselves.

“It’s all part of the experience, and having a car like this one inside the VIP lounge is what will make the place look most appealing.”

A whole host of celebrities and social media personalities have been booked for upcoming events at The Hive, including Tom Zanetti, Sam Bird from Love Island and Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson, from The Only Way Is Essex and Made In Chelsea respectively.