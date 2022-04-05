University launches archaeological dig at The Lawn

One of Lincoln’s most iconic buildings will play host to a four-week archaeological excavation organised by Bishop Grosseteste University in the hope of uncovering more evidence of our Roman and medieval past.

The university’s archaeology field school will take place between June 20 and July 15 at The Lawn on Union Road. It is open to all adults or children aged 14 and above with accompanying adults, delivering training in the field – from the excavation itself to recording data you find.

Teaching and training will be delivered by expert archaeologists and qualified supervisors, overseen by a Director of Training and Welfare.

Once home to St Bartholomew’s Church, The Lawn is an important site in the heart of Lincoln’s historical roots and this will be the largest excavation at the site in recorded history.

The most recent small-scale excavations at The Lawn were held in the 1980s, when evidence was found of a potential Roman cemetery nearby, along with two possible Roman roads and evidence of the transition from Roman to Early Medieval periods.

It was used for carrying out judicial sentences for cases such as trials by combat, before becoming open fields until 1819, when a ‘lunatic asylum’ was opened in the form of The Lawn. It eventually became the first asylum in the UK to abolish mechanical restraint.

Dr. Derwin Gregory, Programme Leader for Archaeology and Heritage at BGU, said: “Lincoln is a truly unique city that has been a key player during most periods of history, with evidence of Roman, Medieval, Victorian and wartime occupation across the city.

“BGU’s Archaeology Field School is a rare and exciting opportunity to participate in an archaeological excavation at one of Lincoln’s most loved sites and to play a hands-on part in literally uncovering the history of the city.

“At BGU we aim to make archaeology as accessible as possible, so in additional to receiving practical archaeological skills training and academic credits, the course also sets out to use archaeology to promote mental and physical wellbeing and to make it a supportive and inclusive experience for all who get involved.”