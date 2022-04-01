The Lincolnite tries: VR Days’ new virtual reality experience

A new firm created by four new friends in Lincoln provides gaming and virtual reality experiences for people of all ages and at events.

VR Days was set up by Will Callaway, Kieran Jones, Kev Smith and David Menday.

Will was previously the assistant manager at Handmade Burger in Lincoln, while his three friends recently finished working at the coronavirus testing centre at Lincolnshire Showground.

The friends are now focusing on their new business venture which they set up earlier this month.

They have only known each other for around three months, with Will saying “it must have been fate as it was chance that brought us all together.”

VR Days caters for any inside and outside events, including sporting and corporate, as well as birthdays, weddings, hen and stag dos including virtual lap dances, and team building, while it can also be privately hired.

VR Days held its first event on Friday, March 25 at Nettleham Football Club, which received positive feedback, and they have plenty more in the pipeline including at Hartsholme Country Park in April. The local business will be providing the experience from the visitor centre at the park between 9am and 5pm on April 4, 5, 8-11, and 14.

Some of the games and virtual reality experiences being offered on these days include Riches Plank Experience, VR Karts, Beat Saber, Fruit Ninja, Golf 5 eClub, Contractors, and Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs.

VR Days will tailor the experience for each event, person or business differently so the price will vary. Anyone interested in booking VR Days should email [email protected] or message their Facebook page.

Business co-owner Will told The Lincolnite: “The inspiration behind our business is to enable everyone access to the virtual world through us.

“Virtual reality will become a huge part of our lives and is already doing so across the world.

“It is still emerging as a technology in this country. It is popular with those who use it, but many also haven’t, and we’ve really pushed it.

“To say we’ve been doing it for a month it’s been going really well. The first event was a success and we have more in the pipeline.”

Kieron added: “We are enthusiastic about the industry and want to push it to as many people as possible in Lincoln and beyond.”

VR Days hopes to have multiple units or retail spaces across the country, starting with the first one later this year, but people can already book the experience now to be taken to them or for event.

The Lincoln firm are also hoping to partner with Lincoln Cathedral for events in the future.