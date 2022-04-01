Boston United’s old football stadium up for sale at £5m

The Gilderdrome will be sold as part of the development

The former Boston United football stadium has been listed on the market for £5 million, offering the site as a commercial or residential development opportunity.

The Pilgrims moved out of York Street in 2020 after the completion of their new ground the Jakemans Community Stadium, which was part of the Quadrant development in the town.

The site is now being listed on the market at a guide price of £5 million. To see the full listing, visit the Poyntons Consultancy website.

It is located close to the town centre and has 36,000 cars pass the site per day on the A16 and A52 trunk roads, offering wide exposure for whoever may be interested in purchasing the land.

The agents are offering the space as a “strategic town centre site suitable for retail warehousing” as well as giving the potential of a residential development, leisure, care home or other uses, subject to planning.

Spanning across 4.95 acres, the site comprises of a commercial bingo hall, a dance hall, nightclub and former football ground hosted by Boston United Football Club.

In addition to this will be disused residential properties and some older warehouses, and while no formal planning investigations have been undertaken, it is believed the site will be suitable for a mixed scheme that would retain the Gilderdrome – famous for hosting musical acts such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder and The Who over the years.