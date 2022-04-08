“This is a do-or-die fight”: Undefeated boxer Nathan Decastro defends title this weekend

Lincoln’s most decorated boxer steps into the ring this Sunday

Undefeated bare-knuckle boxer Nathan Decastro has spoken to The Lincolnite Podcast about his upcoming fight at the O2 Arena this Sunday.

After a perfect record of sixteen wins and zero losses in professional boxing, Decastro made the switch to the bare-knuckle variant of the sport in March of last year.

There, he too remains undefeated, with a record of 2-0, after wins against Conan Barbaru and Paul Hilz led him to his first British title with Britain’s only bare-knuckle promotion, BKB.

Decastro will defend his title for the first time this Sunday, stepping into the ring with BKB veteran James Connelly.

When asked if he was feeling confident going into to the fight, Decastro told The Lincolnite Podcast: “I’m confident in every fight I get into. If I wasn’t, I shouldn’t be a fighter.”

“James Connelly is no pushover, he’s a great fighter. It’s a big fight, but I’m more than ready to come back with the victory.”

“This is a do-or-die fight for me. If I lose it, there’s probably nowhere for me to go.”

Discussing his training, Decastro spoke about how Bracebridge Boxing Club on Newark Road had been instrumental in both his career as a boxer, and his development as a person.

“I’m no angel, and I’ve made some mistakes in my past, but Bracebridge Boxing Club has always guided me positively.

“When times have got tough, they gym has always been here.”

Though not yet looking past the formidable opponent he faces this Sunday, Decastro admits he has one eye on the world title.

“Whenever they say, I’m ready for it. Couple of victories, couple of big fights, I want to be ranked number one in the world.”

Nathan Decastro fights at BKB 25 at the O2 Arena this Sunday. You can buy tickets to the event by going to the FITE.tv website.

