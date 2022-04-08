Big demand for spring boosters and jabs for over fives in Lincolnshire

NHS teams across Lincolnshire say they’ve had a big response to spring boosters and COVID-19 jabs for 5 to 11-year-olds, keeping vaccination sites “extremely busy” in the county.

As of April 4, a total of 13,846 second booster vaccinations have been administered and people continue to come forwards for their jabs, particularly those aged 75 and over.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has also said the demand for 5 to 11-year-olds getting their vaccine has been encouraging, after the cohort was released at the beginning of April thanks to advice from the JCVI.

Healthy young people will be given two paediatric doses, which are two thirds smaller than the ones given to over-12s, and they will be administered at least 12 weeks after the previous jab.

Julie Humphreys, head of clinical services at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’ve been really pleased with the response so far, particularly from older people. It is very much like when we first started vaccinating more than a year ago, the older people in our communities came forwards in large numbers then and they’re doing exactly the same now for the spring booster.

“Just as we’ve said from the beginning, getting vaccinated is the best way to maximise your protection against covid, and this is still the case.

“We know that immunity to covid wanes over time and this is why we’re offering the spring booster to those at higher risk of COVID, including people aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.”

To help with the push to get young people vaccinated, a series of pop-up sessions have been arranged across Lincolnshire for 5 to 11-year-olds to get their jabs without the need to book an appointment.

People are still being encouraged to book their vaccination via the National Booking System or by calling 119. Additionally there are some GP practices taking part and contacting patients to offer appointments.