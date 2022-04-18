TikTok user creates Lincolnshire in Minecraft

Gainsborough, North Hykeham and Sleaford all secured big wins in Midlands Four East (North) as only a handful of games involving Lincolnshire sides were played over Easter weekend, and the days leading up to it.

Brad Beresford grabbed a hat-trick of tries and kicked seven conversions as champions Gainsborough claimed an impressive 61-24 win against Cleethorpes.

Man-of-the-match Luke Pashley crossed for a brace of tries for Gainsborough, while Ben Day, Jono Day, Chris Mangan, and Jordy Holden each scored one.

Tom Mell also kicked one conversion for Gainsborough, who have won 18 of their 19 league games this season.

Dan McDaid, Stew Hyde, and Steven Brodderick all scored tries for Cleethorpes.

Cleethorpes battled bravely against in-form Gainsborough and Brodderick successfully slotted over three conversions and one penalty.

Sam Cooke, Paul Budden, and James Husband grabbed two tries apiece as North Hykeham secured an emphatic 69-20 home victory against Worksop.

Captain Ross O’Loughlin continued his comeback from injury by getting a full 80 minutes under his belt in a try-scoring performance.

Steve Quinlan, Mark Munton, Dan Shepherd, and Rob Booth each scored one try, with the latter also kicking six conversions.

Dave Hill also slotted over a conversion on what was a fine afternoon for North Hykeham.

Captain Dan Mackie and Joe Jones both grabbed a brace of tries as second-placed Sleaford beat Ollerton 36-22.

James Hough and Ben Jones also crossed for tries for Sleaford, with Mackie adding three conversions.

Before league action resumes, Sleaford face a cup semi-final against Stamford College Old Boys on Wednesday, April 20.

Lance Charity grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Deepings secured their place in the Huntingdonshire & Peterborough Cup Final with a 67-0 win against Thorney.

Luke Whitby crossed for a brace of tries, while brothers Ryan and Matt Cuthbertson, Archie Sawyer, Kelvin Squires, Billy Musson and Ciaran Thompson each scored one.

Chris Owen successfully slotted over five conversions and Chris Barrett added one to complete a fine victory for the Lincolnshire side, which was led by captain Lewis Cannell and a valiant effort from the youngsters in the squad.

Aron Minchell, James Mason, Archie Sawyer, Matt Cuthbertson and Billy Musson all put in a solid performance.

Scunthorpe battled hard before narrowly losing 20-14 in their NLD Cup semi-final away against Paviors.

Dave Garbutt scored two tries for Scunthorpe, which were both converted by Tom Alldridge.

Before their league action resumes, Scunthorpe will host holders Lincoln in the Lincolnshire Cup semi-final during the evening of Wednesday, April 20.

The winners of that tie will face Stamford in the final after they narrowly beat Bourne 24-17 in last week’s semi-final clash.

Harry Thornburn and Dan Smith both scored tries for Bourne, with Sam Evison kicking two conversions and one penalty.

Grimsby Lynx Women continued their development with a hard-fought 10-10 draw in a friendly against Hemsworth.

Jess Whittaker and Grace Ross scored the tries for the North East Lincolnshire club.