West Lindsey District Council seeks to buy RAF Scampton

West Lindsey District Council could buy RAF Scampton under new plans.

The authority’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee agreed last Thursday to submit an expression of interest in acquiring the military land and the council formally submitted the request today.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, which is being put together by WLDC, City of Lincoln Council and North Kesteven District Council, identifies the site as an “opportunity area”.

Committee chairman Councillor Anne Welburn said: “We see that the successful redevelopment of the site of RAF Scampton could contribute significantly to the ‘Levelling Up’ of economic and social outcomes across West Lindsey, Lincolnshire and beyond.

“The importance of this site both in terms of heritage and social history cannot be overstated.

“It is hoped that by registering our interest in the site we can take a leading role in ensuring a positive outcome and we look forward to working with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and the Ministry of Defence as we go forwards.

“As a district council we are seeking to provide a safeguard for the future of RAF Scampton. This expression of interest will enable us to do this.

“It does not commit the council to anything apart from helping us to ‘explore all options’ available.”

The Ministry of Defence announced the closure of RAF Scampton as part of cost-cutting measures in 2018.

Since then there have been campaigns to keep the Red Arrows at the site, as well as a number of potential plans for the site, including Horizon Park’s massive edifice to the Red Arrows, a 550 acre commemorative park for the RAF and Dambusters and a 65-acre filming and gaming studio.

The draft Local Plan, which is under consultation until May 9, 2022, requires the preparation of a masterplan prior to any planning applications being submitted.

For more information visit https://central-lincs.inconsult.uk/CLLP.Proposed.Submission./consultationHome or https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/central-lincolnshire/local-plan