Wisbech driver arrested after pedestrian is killed on motorway
A pedestrian was struck by a car on the M11
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, after he failed a roadside drugs test following a pedestrian being killed in a collision with a car on a motorway.
Emergency services were called to the M11 between junctions 11 and 12 just after 8.30pm on Friday, April 8, following reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car.
Unfortunately the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the car was a 21-year-old man from Wisbech.
He failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving, but has since been released under investigation.
Sergeant Ian Manley, said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”
Police are still appealing for witnesses and information about the crash, and if you can help officers you should call 101 and quote incident 453 of April 8.