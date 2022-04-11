Woman bitten in face by dog in Grimsby
The owner of a dog that bit a woman in the face and any witnesses of the incident in Grimsby are being asked to come forward by police.
On Friday 1 April 2022 a woman was walking along Weelsby Street South in Grimsby when she stopped to stroke a dog.
The dog then bit the woman on the face causing serious and potentially life-changing facial injuries.
The owner of the dog is described as around 5’7″ tall of slim build and in her early 50s. She was wearing glasses, dark clothing and a hoody. The dog is described as a medium sized, whippet type cross, of slim build with a long slim face.
We would appeal for the owner of this dog to come forward. We would also ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that has information that would help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/43260/22