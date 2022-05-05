2 mins ago

Skegness has been named as the worst seaside resort in Britain for the third year in a row.

 

It’ve lovely, everyone loves it.

It’s rubbish, wouldn’t live anywhere else.

Billy Brookes Deputy mayor I’m absolutely shocked… it’s got to be a load of waffle. I think all publicity is good publicity

 