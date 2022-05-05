Skegness has been named as the worst seaside resort in Britain for the third year in a row. It’ve lovely, everyone loves it. It’s rubbish, wouldn’t live anywhere else. Billy Brookes Deputy mayor I’m absolutely shocked… it’s got to be a load of waffle. I think all publicity is good publicity
