Council to pump breaks on 650 home Stamford housing development

They want to see improvements before backing the plan

Ambitious plans for 650 homes, a shopping centre and a country park near Stamford aren’t up to scratch yet, councillors will be told.

South Kesteven District Council has been asked to give their view on the application which lies in Quarry Farm in Rutland, but borders Lincolnshire on three sides.

A draft response says that the council doesn’t oppose to the big development in principle.

However, they want to see more proof that it wouldn’t impact on Stamford’s transport and environment before they offer support for it.

The application asks for outline permission for a 163 acre site on Old Great North Road, just north-west of the town, which was previously a brickworks and quarry pit.

It sets out a vision of up to 650 one to five bedroom homes and a local centre with 3000 square metres for shops, businesses or community buildings.

A country park would be built to offset the loss of wildlife habitat.

Access would be created off Old Great North Road and Little Casterton Road, with a link road connecting them.

The area had previously been suggested as part of a northern extension to Stamford, with the potential for 1950 new homes.

A report which has been published ahead of a special council meetings says: “It is officers’ recommendation that the application proposals are acceptable in principle insofar as they comprise part of the identified Stamford North development proposal and seek permission for a quantum of residential development and local centre, which has been identified as appropriate for the site.”

However, it lays out potential problems which will need to be addressed, including mitigation for increased traffic and the design of the spine road.

The council also wants to see affordable housing created to meet the demand from Stamford, and contribute to local education, healthcare and public transport.

Stamford Town Council has also raised similar concerns.

It is recommended that the council submit a holding objection until this issues are resolved.

The proposed shopping centre has been earmarked for a range of possible uses, including shops, cafés or restaurants, sports, medical and light industrial use. The application has also suggested it could be home to an education facility, a community all and a visitor centre for the country park.

A special planning meeting will discuss the application on Friday, May 13.