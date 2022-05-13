Around 650 houses built on Lincolnshire border would ‘devastate’ Stamford

“Rutland will get the council tax, but Stamford will take the hit”

Stamford residents have warned a major housing application in Rutland would lead to Lincolnshire taking the ‘infrastructure hit’ instead.

Up to new 650 homes on the site of a former brickworks would lead to a population boom, piling pressure onto Stamford’s services.

One councillor said the added demand would “devastate” the town.

The 163 acre Quarry Farm site lies north-west of Stamford, and borders Lincolnshire on three sides.

South Kesteven District Council has submitted a holding objection until improvements are made to the plans by developer Allison Homes, which also include a shopping centre and a country park.

However, the planning committee could threaten to refer it to the Secretary of State if concerns aren’t addressed.

Councillor Amanda Wheeler told a special planning meeting: “This will be clearly part of Stamford, but there are other homes being built in the area – Stamford doesn’t need 650 new homes.

“Rutland should be doing this in a Rutland town like Oakham. The council tax will go towards Rutland County Council, but the infrastructure hit will be in Stamford.”

Councillor Gloria Johnson agreed, saying: “Stamford couldn’t cope with these houses, we have no infrastructure. If the developer wants the houses, they need to ensure it is there. Otherwise, it would absolutely devastate the town.”

A speaker from Stamford Town Council warned the town’s healthcare system was “collapsing”, schools were oversubscribed and the road network was congested.

A member of the Protect Quarry Farm campaign group said they had gathered 1,600 signatures on a petition opposing it, and had crowd-funded £6,000 for legal advice.

“It’s clear that Stamford wants a voice on this, and there must be more consultation so they have a seat at the table,” she said.

Several councillors urged that the application should be called in to the Secretary of State, who can potentially overrule significant decisions.

The holding objection means the council isn’t opposed to the application in principle, but wants to see improvements to the plans for traffic and social housing.

It can respond again in future if further information is submitted.

Councillor Phil Dilkes added: “There are too many unresolved questions on things which are really important to Stamford residents.”

There was also concern about whose housing target the houses would count towards if they were approved. Council officers said Rutland had previously agreed this would be SKDC, but there was no guarantee.