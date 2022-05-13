Bid accepted from local hotel owner for Skegness Town Hall

East Lindsey District Council has accepted the offer of a local hotel owner to buy out Skegness Town Hall, after advertising the property for £600,000.

The Town Hall on North Parade was placed on sale in February by sole agents Lambert Smith Hampton. It also included 20,508 sq ft of land where the Grade II listed office building of the town hall is situated, as well as the residential dwelling The Lodge.

Constructed in 1926 to the design of William Henry Ansell, the town hall only became what it is today in 1964, with rooms adapted and modernised to fit purpose for office space at East Lindsey District Council.

Interested parties were invited to express their interest in the property, listed at £600,000, with applications closing at the end of April, and an undisclosed bid has now been accepted by the council.

The successful bidder was local businessman Taj Bola, with the council stating it is looking forward to working to deliver his aspirations for the property.

Details of what it will become are very limited at this stage, though more will be revealed in due course.

Taj Bola, owner of The Royal Hotel Skegness said, “I am very pleased with the acquisition of this important piece of Skegness History. I am unable to disclose too much at this stage, other than to say that this forms part of my long-term strategy of developing visitor attractions and experiences along the entire length of the sea front, from North Parade all the way to Princes Parade.

“Skegness is a great resort and has great potential for the future. East Lindsey District Council have shown great commitment to Skegness with the modernisation and development of key amenities, it is now up to businesses to show the same vision and commitment.”

Councillor Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance at East Lindsey District Council said, “We are pleased the Town Hall has received a successful bid, it is an extraordinary building with a fantastic coastal location. We look forward to seeing the property in full use again and wish Mr Bola well in his future endeavours”.