‘Back to the drawing board’ for controversial housing plan near A1

Planning bosses said the risk of flooding was too high

A housing development next to the A1 has been deferred after a councillor says he would ‘pity’ the neighbours if it went ahead.

Outline permission had already been granted for 70 homes off Bourne Road in Colsterworth.

However, councillors raised concerns about the potential for flooding, and how large homes would overlook existing bungalows.

The committee demanded the project’s final details were improved before they give approval.

Councillor Gloria Johnson said: “There would be nothing worse than buying a house, living there for six months and then suddenly having water flooding in the ground floor. It would be absolutely devastating – we owe it to residents to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The site is located on a patch of land right next to the A1 junction with Bourne Road.

Councillor Nick Robins said he “disagreed entirely with the experts” who said the drainage plans would be suitable, and told how neighbouring roads had previously flooded.

“I have stood there and pumped water out of flooded houses for hours and hours. A field has natural drainage, but if you put concrete and homes down, the problems will be exacerbated by 200%. I pity the residents,” he said.

Paul Slater, technical director for applicant Balfour Beatty Homes, denied flooding would be a problem on the site.

“Water is being directed towards the attenuation point, so water that would have run off to the north and west is being directed there instead. By building houses on there, it should massively improve the risk of surface water run-off to those properties,” he told South Kesteven District Council’s committee.

He said the company was open to adding a land drain as a fail-safe to stop flooding.

However, it wasn’t enough to convince councillors, who were also concerned about large properties overlooking existing buildings.

Councillor Penny Milnes said: “We need to send this back to the drawing board. There is quite a lot wrong with it. A lot of rearranging is needed.”

The application will be deferred until a later date.