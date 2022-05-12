Bailgate resurfacing works in Lincoln planned for July
Lincoln’s uphill roads are getting extensive work done
The first phase of road resurfacing on the Bailgate will begin this summer, affecting key areas in uphill Lincoln throughout.
Lincolnshire County Council have laid out an “extensive” package of resurfacing schemes around the Bailgate area, which are set to commence in July this year.
The first phase of works will continue across various sites into September, including Pottergate, Minster Yard, James Street, Westgate and Union Road.
The full list of works scheduled for phase one of the resurfacing programme are:
- Union Road Due to start on Sunday, July 3 with daytime shifts on the Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, July 5 the works will change to an overnight shift for the final day of this part of the works programme.
- Westgate Due to start a series of night shifts from Tuesday, July 5 up to and including Thursday, July 7.
- Pottergate / Minster Yard Due to start with a night shift on Friday, July 8. From Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14 the works will shift to daytime hours with a final night shift happening on Friday, July 15.
- James Street Works will start on July 18 and are due to be completed on July 22. All these works will happen during the day.
- Eastgate / Northgate: The week commencing September 19 will see the works get underway, they will be ongoing for seven nights
These dates and locations have been selected to ensure that there is no overlap with any planned events in the uphill area of the city this year. Road closures and locally signed diversion routes will be active throughout the works.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “This is the beginning of a range of extensive resurfacing works in the city that is planned to happen across the next two years.
“The work means better roads for residents and businesses in the area. Whilst there will be some unavoidable disruption, we are working extremely hard to try and minimise the impact that our resurfacing programme will have on the uphill area during this first phase of the work.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected by the project for their patience and understanding whilst our teams work on site.”