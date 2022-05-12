Lincoln City pledges support to Afghan resettlers

Lincoln City Foundation is continuing its support of Afghan resettlers in Lincolnshire, teaching families about the football club and offering a safe space for people to enjoy football.

The pledge to support those seeking asylum from Afghanistan began towards the end of 2021, when the foundation was joined by some Lincoln City first team players – visiting the families who had recently arrived in the UK to try to boost morale and welcome them to Lincolnshire.

It was done in response to the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021, which left many fearing for their lives and seeking a safe future elsewhere.

Lincoln City goody bags with replica kits were given to the families, while players and the foundation took part in games and crafts with the children – and the work has not stopped there.

Families have again been to welcoming events with the foundation and football club, this time at the LNER Stadium – the setting for Lincoln City home matches.

They enjoyed free time on the 3G facility, playing football and learning more about the Imps.

Alice Carter, head of healthier communities at Lincoln City Foundation said: “We feel privileged to be able to join with the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership and Lincoln City Football Club to engage with the Afghan families currently living here in Lincolnshire.

“It has been a joy to connect with the families through various activities and to provide the children with replica shirts so they can wear the Imp with pride.

“As an organisation we continually strive to provide opportunities inclusive of all individuals who form our communities – football and sport is a universal language for all, and these visits have demonstrated that fully.”

Martin Hickerton, chief executive officer at Lincoln City Foundation added: “Meeting with the Afghan families was a great experience, and it was so good to share some simple moments of joy with them – playing football, chatting to new people and taking part in some simple kids’ activities.

“Having seen some of the scenes in Kabul a few months ago, being able to welcome the families to the LNER stadium was a fantastic experience.”