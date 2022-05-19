Biker seriously injured in A631 crash
Police are appealing for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage following a serious RTC on the A631 last night.
Officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision just after 7pm on 18 May involving a white Yamaha FZR 600 motorcycle.
A 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
The collision occurred on Gainsborough Road, Bishopbridge and the A631 junction just north of West Rasen was closed before 8pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It was reopened during the early hours of this morning (19 May).
If you witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage, you can get in touch in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 421 of 18th May.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 421 of 18th May in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/