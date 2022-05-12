Boy, 14, arrested over arson after three fires at Lincoln man’s home
Bradley issued a social media appeal about the fire
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson following three fires at a Lincoln man’s home in the space of six weeks.
Bradley Wall has spoken out about his disbelief at three fires being started near to or on his property in Poplar Street.
Significant damage was caused each time, with the corner of his conservatory roof melting in the first incident, and nearby hedges being destroyed or scolded each time.
Bradley installed a CCTV camera on his roof following the second fire, and managed to capture the moment the third blaze broke out, as well as footage of a hooded individual leaving the scene shortly after.
Police confirmed on Thursday a 14-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with this, and he has been released under investigation.