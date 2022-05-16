CCTV appeal after alleged Grantham assault

We are appealing for help to identify the men in the images after an assault left a man with multiple injuries to his face.

Officers received reports of an altercation outside Ladbrokes on the High Street in Grantham. Three males reportedly assaulted a male in his 30s. It’s believed the assault took place between 8:55pm and 9:05pm on Friday 4th March.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, we are now appealing for help to identify the men in the images to help with our investigation.

Male one is described as 5ft 5 to 5ft 7 inches tall, with dark ear length hair and was wearing a black puffer style coat.

Male two is described as having short, dark hair, believed to be 5ft 5 to 5ft 7 inches tall and was wearing a black waterproof, windbreaker style coat.

Male three was wearing a tri-coloured white, grey, and black puffer style coat and has very short, dark hair and is believed to be 5ft 5 to 5 ft 7 inches tall.

If you know the identity of the men in the images or have any other information that can assist officers in their enquiry, please get in touch in one of the following ways below: