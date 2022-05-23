Crew including Lincoln-born Olympian to row 2k miles of British coastline

A five-person crew, including a double Winter Olympian from Lincoln, will be rowing 2,000 miles across Great Britain’s coastline to raise money for a cancer charity.

The crew is called ‘Sealegs’ and consists of Jason McKinlay, Emma Wolstenholme, Sophie Harris, Chris Howard and Lamin Deen – the latter of which is a local sports star.

Lamin, a sergeant in the Grenadier Guards, is a double Winter Olympian who competed at the 2014 and 2018 Games in the GB Bobsleigh team.

The quintet will be one of three teams taking part in the 2022 GB Row Challenge, which begins on June 12.

They will start and end their challenge at Tower Bridge in London, rowing continuously for 2,000 miles across the coastline of the country, all in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

A fundraiser has been set up for the challenge which you can donate to by visiting the JustGiving page. You can also track the progress of the team here.

Lamin said: “It’s going to be incredibly tough, but I’m up for the challenge. Most importantly, it’s a race with a purpose.

“We are determined to raise as much as possible for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s vital work to improve the lives of cancer patients around the world, while also raising awareness of the wonders of British waters and the need to protect them.”

Amy Mullins, head of community fundraising at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Chris, Emma, Sophie, Lamin and Jason for taking on this epic feat of endurance in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and we wish them the very best of luck.

“Their generous support will help to accelerate the translation of world-leading research into breakthroughs in the treatment and care of cancer patients, not only at The Royal Marsden, but worldwide.”