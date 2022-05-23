Plans for new Lincolnshire coast medical centre take next step forward

Hopes for a new health and training campus in Mablethorpe have taken a step forward with a new planning application.

East Lindsey District Council has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment for its new Campus for Future Living.

The facility includes a faculty building housing laboratories, consultation spaces, lecture and ancillary facilities including a public facing café and a seven bedroom accommodation block for short-term stays for researchers.

The development also includes associated public open space with play area, parking for 36 vehicles, mobility scooter parking/charging and a new entrance road connecting to the existing roundabout.

The development is part of the authority’s hopes for Towns Funding and will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham alongside the former’s new city-based Medical School.

It hopes to address some of the reasons Mablethorpe has struggled to grow economically in terms of skills and health, education and opportunity.

The idea is to attract new health care professionals to the area, as well as enable clinicians to have continued professional development.

The site will also provide a base for the development and testing of Midi-tech applications.

In a piece on the health centre on the Towns Fund website, organisers say the seaside town has “high levels of poor health and 58% of its working population describe themselves as inactive, compared to 20% in England”.

East Lindsey District Council has received £18 million in Town’s Funding to spend in Mablethorpe, including additional developments of a leisure and learning hub and colonnade.