Developers’ housing plan to be refused permission for the second time
The reasons are almost identical to before
Plans for over 100 houses in a South Holland village are set to be refused for the second time.
Loyd Homes Ltd has resubmitted the application for 123 homes in January after they were turned last year.
The development, which includes 34 affordable houses, would be on a field in Sutton Bridge which borders Nightingale Way, Granville Terrace, Withington Street and Chestnut Terrace.
The number of homes have been modified slightly since last time.
South Holland District Council’s planning committee has been recommended to refuse it for almost identical reasons as before.
There are concerns over whether the homes would be at risk of flooding.
Although it is adjacent to the village, the site is also outside of the local plan boundary and is considered to be in the countryside.
Sutton Bridge Parish Council has warned that the development would put unsustainable pressure on the access roads of Nightingale Way and Withington Street, and would increase demand on local school and doctors.
The proposal is for three one-bed, 22 two-bed, 51 three-bed, and 13 four-bed homes to go on the market. Another 34 affordable homes would also be built.
Around half of the dwellings already have planning permission, leaving councillors to decide on whether the additional ones would be acceptable.
The report to the planning committee said: “Notwithstanding the fact the 76 of the 129 dwellings proposed already benefit from extant reserved matters approvals, the proposal as a whole is not considered to be acceptable in planning terms.
“It is acknowledged that the site would deliver some economic and social benefits, however it is considered that the adverse environmental impacts identified would outweigh these benefits.
“The proposal fails the flood risk sequential test, which is a key test set out in national policy, and is reflected at the local level through the Local Plan.
“Taking the above into account, the planning balance is considered to be against the proposal.”
It adds that there is no shortage of homes in the district, with an eight year housing supply.
The application will go before councillors at the South Holland planning committee on May 18.