Firefighters free deer trapped in Boston primary school railings

Fire crews had to be called to a primary school in Boston over the weekend to free a deer that had become trapped in the railings.

Crews from Boston attended the incident at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy in Wyberton Low Road at 12.20pm on Sunday.

The deer was stuck within the railings, but eventually released back into the wild after firefighters used one Holmatro spreader to set it free.

It’s unclear what brought the deer to the area, perhaps it was just looking to learn its A, B, C?