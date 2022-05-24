Grantham man avoids jail after breaching Sex Offenders order

A Grantham man who failed to comply with the requirements of a Sex Offenders order by not disclosing a new bank account to the police was today (Tuesday) given a suspended jail sentence.

Mark Foulston, 29, of Commercial Road, was given a suspended prison sentence of 12 months custody suspended for two years at Lincoln Crown Court in January 2020 for breaching the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

However, in February 2021 Foulston opened a new NatWest bank account and received a debit card but failed to give the details to the police or probation service, which he was obliged to do within three days.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the failure only came to light in September 2021 when Foulston confided in a support worker on the same day he appeared before Judge Simon Hirst for a second breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said Foulston also received a replacement bank card in July 2021 which he failed to tell the authorities about.

Foulston was voluntarily interviewed by the police after making the admission to his support worker, and admitted there were three occasions on which he could have informed the authorities about his new bank account.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of failing to comply with a notification requirement.

Mr Welshman said Foulston’s failure to comply with the terms of his order had occurred over several months.

Hal Ewing, mitigating, said Foulston had been suffering mental health problems during 2021 and had sought help from both the Crisis Team and a clairvoyant.

Mr Ewing told the court Foulston found the assistance of the clairvoyant helpful and told the authorities he left his last address because it had “bad spirits.”

The court heard Foulston had an IQ of under 70 and was also dyslexic.

“He thinks in a different way to most people,” Mr Ewing explained. “He knew he had to tell the police, but he didn’t.”

Mr Ewing added Foulston was “desperate to avoid jail,” and now had support from his father who was present in court.

“He hopes soon to get new accommodation, start a college course and learn to drive.”

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Foulston he did not accept that he did not know what he was doing when he failed to notify the authorities.

“On the last occasion we met I told you to bring a bag for prison,” Judge Hirst warned Foulston.

“I can’t imagine I will give you another chance.”

Foulston was sentenced to ten months imprisonment suspended for two years, a two year community order and must complete 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £340 costs.