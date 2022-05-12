Green light for £4.9m restoration of Grimsby’s Corporation Road Bridge
It will take 18 months and be closed to motorists throughout
Refurbishment works at Corporation Road Bridge in Grimsby are set to go ahead, as planning permission is granted on the site.
The work, which will include key structural development and improvements to the aesthetics of the bridge, is now expected to start in late July or early August.
The refurbishment project is a £4.967 million scheme, funded by £2.967 million from the Department for Transport, £1.83 million set aside by North East Lincolnshire Council, and a further £170,000 from the Local Transport Fund.
It is expected to take up to 18 months to complete, during which the bridge will be closed to all vehicles, with diversion routes clearly singed.
The bridge will, however, remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, except during short periods when the contractor will test the lifting mechanisms – closing the bridge fully.
It has been planned so as to protect Corporation Road Bridge as a landmark for years to come, as well as preserving its heritage status in Grimsby.