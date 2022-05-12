MOTs every two years? Lincolnshire reacts as one MP is against it

Some say it’s pointless, other say it could help save money

The government has said it could possibly cut MOT tests to every other year rather than annually in a bid to help ease the cost of living crisis – though not everyone agrees with the plan.

Industry experts have described the plans as ‘irresponsible’ and could lead to more unsafe vehicles being on the road due to a lack of regular checks.

It is, however, being suggested that the move has been put forward by the government in a bid to help motorists save money during the evident cost of living crisis facing the UK.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has spoken out against the proposals, saying that mechanics would adopt the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” tactic with MOT tests.

He told BBC Look North: “Well you can take the headline figure that it will save you 45-50 pounds if it’s biannual, however I would say that’s not a good price to pay for the fact that an MOT actually checks the safety of a vehicle.”

Some locals in Greater Lincolnshire do think it could be an effective way to save money, though, with one person saying it could work out as the equivalent of a weekly shop – which is of great benefit to some families in trying times.