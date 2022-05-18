Housing plan on accident-blackspot set to be rejected

There are frequent crashes on the country lane

Plans for over 100 houses near a pair of bends deemed dangerous by a parish council are set to be rejected.

West Lindsey District Council has said the proposal for land near Welton isn’t a logical extension of the village.

Eastfield Lane, where the only access would be, is notorious, and vehicles frequently end up in ditches, according to the parish council.

The outline planning application has been made by Turley Farms Ltd for 109 houses, along with vehicle access, public open space and landscaping.

The site is located halfway along a blind double bend on an already narrow road.

Ward councillor Diana Rodgers has called the application in to next week’s planning committee, saying she was deeply concerned about it.

Welton Parish Council has also objected to the plans, saying: “The proposed site entrance is on a narrow country lane and on a very bad bend leading to another equally as bad, before entering the village. Eastfield Lane is narrow throughout its length from the A46 and the junction with Ryland Road in Welton.

“Both of these junctions are dangerous, with poor visibility and the added problem of entering a national speed limit at the eastern end. Accidents happen regularly at both these junctions, although few are reported as vehicles usually end up in th ditch with no injuries to occupants.”

The site was initially left out of the local plan as an unsuitable area for development, but has been included in the latest draft. However, some residents who have objected say that nothing has changed to justify this.

One Welton resident said: “This development would lead to a huge increase in traffic along Eastfield Lane. Eastfield Lane is too narrow to support the likely volume of additional traffic.”

Council officers say that a small development on the field could be acceptable in the right circumstances, although this one was too expansive.

The original application says: “It is envisaged there will be a mixture of single-storey bungalows with two-storey detached, semi- detached, detached and terrace housing. Such house types provide housing for single occupiers, first-time buyers, people looking to down-size and larger family properties as well as opportunities for easy access provision.”

The planning committee will rule on the application on Wednesday, May 25.