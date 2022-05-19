Inquest concludes for popular sports therapist who died in A15 crash

A former colleague described him as “the hardest worker in the room”

An inquest heard how a much-loved sports therapist died when his car struck a vehicle travelling in the opposite carriageway.

Scunthorpe-born Andrew Naylor, 31, died in a three vehicle-collision on the A15 between Saxby and Caenby Corner, outside Fox Plant Ltd, at 5.56am on July 20, 2021. Andrew, who was driving a blue X type Jaguar, was involved in a crash with a white Vauxhall Ampera and a white curtain sided Renault truck.

An inquest was held by coroner Marianne Johnson at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on May 18 this year. The inquest heard how Andrew was travelling north along the A15 when he pulled out from behind a lorry to overtake.

He struck a vehicle travelling in the opposite carriageway and died as a result of his injuries.

The record of inquest states the medical cause of death was multiple fatal injuries. The conclusion of the corner as to the death was ‘road traffic collision’.

Andrew was a fitness trainer in Lincoln and ran Naylor’s Sport and Occupational Rehab, setting up shop in different gyms across Lincolnshire as well as offering at-home services. In addition, he had spent time as a volunteer therapist for Lincoln City Football Club.

A fundraising page set up in his memory by his former colleague and friend Esme Hall raised £2,640 and she described him as “the hardest worker in the room”.

Esme previously told The Lincolnite: “Andy was someone who not only helped people physically but mentally and emotionally, he was a great friend as well as a therapist and a shoulder to cry on.

“It cannot be put in to words how devastated we all are, he was the hardest worker in the room, and will be greatly missed.”