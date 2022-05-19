Man to face trial for 18 sex offence charges against five women and girls
He denies all 18 charges
A man who has denied nine charges of historical sex offences against five different women and girls will go on trial in May next year.
Graham Partridge, 64, of Langrick Road, New York, Boston, has pleaded not guilty to the nine offences which are alleged to have happened at different points between January 1993 and September 2017.
A pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court heard Partridge will face a further nine charges when he goes on trial on May 15, 2023.
The hearing was told Partridge denies all 18 charges and his trial is expected to last ten days.
Partridge was released on conditional bail by Judge John Pini QC until his trial.