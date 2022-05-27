Jewellers opening in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week

A family-run jewellers with more than 50 years’ experience is relocating from Newark to open in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week.

Smiths The Jewellers was based on Balderton Gate in Newark for 18 years, but it will now move into the unit previously occupied by Oxfam at 26-27 Sincil Street.

The new shop will open at 10am on Saturday, June 4 and the business has collaborated with Chambers Florists, also of the Cornhill Quarter, to do a jubilee themed window display.

Smiths The Jewellers is a traditional family-run business selling a wide range of jewellery, both new and pre-owned, as well as buying unwanted and broken jewellery. The shop will also offer services such as repairs, alterations and valuations.

The four employees will move over to the new shop and two new jobs have also been created.

Business owner Sonya Smith is the third generation of a family of jewellers and she told The Lincolnite: “We had some amazing customers in Newark, and also who travelled from Lincoln. We are excited to be opening in Lincoln.

“The Cornhill Quarter is vibrant and such a nice place to be and will allow us to expand. We are a great family business with a lot of loyal followers.”