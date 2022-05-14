Large farming area on Lincolnshire border listed for sale at £44 million

One of the country’s largest and highest quality commercial farming areas, the Goole Estate near the Lincolnshire border with Yorkshire, has been made available for purchase at a price of £44 million.

The Goole Estate lies between the River Ouse and the Isle of Axholme, approximately eight miles east of Goole on the border between Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

As one of the highest quality commercial farming estates in the country, it includes around 3,995 acres of grade one and two arable farmland, as well as more than 10,400 tonnes of modern grain storage, 3,500 tonnes of ambient potato storage and multiple outbuildings.

There is a principal farmhouse on the land, along with a secondary farmhouse and hostel with potential for redevelopment, two further let out cottages and two AHA holdings totalling 93 acres.

The widespread land has been listed for sale by Bidwells at a freehold asking price of £44 million, due to the vast area it covers and the potential for redevelopment, as well as the farming privileges it offers.

Amenity value of the land is enhanced by the Blacktoft Sands, which adjoin the northern region of the Goole Estate. They are the largest tidal reed beds in England and lie within the Humber Estuary Special Protection Area.

Renewable income streams come through the form of two wind park leases that include 16 turbines, as well as there being a roof mounted solar array on some farm buildings.

In terms of farming, the land is suited to producing a variety of crops, such as wheat, barley, oilseed rape, potatoes, vining peas and sugar beet.

The estate is available either in four lots or as a whole, split into two Goole Fields land spaces, an investment farm and residential property opportunity, and the principal farm complex of Grange and Hall Corner Farm.