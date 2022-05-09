Legendary singer Paul Heaton puts money behind Lincoln bar for his 60th birthday

The ‘world’s biggest’ Hydroclimb has been added at Lincoln Water Park, testing people’s upper body strength and balance skills in a fun and interactive way – and The Lincolnite went to try it out.

The water park in Thorpe on the Hill reopened to the public on the May Bank Holiday weekend, with the brand new Hydroclimb feature opening on Saturday, May 7. It comes after the site opened in 2019 but closed for the winter in October 2021, returning with major investment for the summer.

Hydroclimb, designed by the park’s co-founder Mika Haylot, boasts rock climbing walls, balance beams, rope climbs and much more, as you try to navigate your way around the tricky course.

The obstacles are colour coordinated based on difficulty, meaning you can take on easy, medium or hard tasks suited to your ability or confidence levels on the Hyrdroclimb.

It will be open every weekend from now until the summer holidays, when it will then open daily in the warmer weather for people of all ages.

As well as the introduction of Hydroclimb, which is believed to be the biggest feature of its kind in the entire world, there have been additional obstacles added to the original water park area.

These include new slides and jumps, as well as doubling up on popular items such as the swing and balance activities, along with lifeguard features to provide easier access should somebody need assistance.

As part of a preview of the new features, The Lincolnite reporter Ellis Karran went over to the water park to try out Hydroclimb and the new slides, as part of an event with the Lincoln City Foundation.

There were thrills and spills on the obstacle course but so much fun was had, despite falling off into the water on multiple occasions!

Andrew Nightingale, co-founder at Lincoln Water Park, said: “It’s awesome to see people trying out and enjoying the Hydroclimb. It’s been a long time coming and good to see our hard work finally coming to fruition.

“We’re confident of it being a success and have good hopes that people will turn out in numbers and have fun using our facilities.”

You can book a slot at Lincoln Water Park by visiting the website, with each activity (the Aqua Park and the Water Warrior Hydroclimb) costing £17.50 per person or £30 for both.

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes came to Lincoln Water Park to capture the madness!