Lincoln health services temporarily moved amid Abbey Medical Practice expansion

New temporary locations for the sexual health clinic and Abbey Medical Practice patients

The Lincolnshire Sexual Health Clinic (LiSH) has been temporarily relocated while work begins to extend the Abbey Medical Practice on Monks Road.

The sexual health clinic, usually located at 63 Monks Road, has been transferred to the fourth floor of Queensgate House, 12 Silver Street.

Patients and the clinical team from Abbey Medical Practice have moved into 63 Monks Road while works to the practice are ongoing.

Abbey Medical Practice will be doubled in size once a two-storey extension is completed.

It is expected the work will take 18 months to complete.

Cheryl Kern, Matron of Specialist Services for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to work with and support our health partners while they undertake their exciting building project to ensure there is minimal disruption to the wider services available in our local community.

“Our temporary move will not impact on the quality or range of sexual health services available to those who need them.

“We look forward to continuing to support people from our temporary new home at Queensgate House on Silver Street.”

Abbey Medical Practice is part of the IMP Primary Care Network (PCN), a network of nine GP surgeries covering the north of Lincoln.

Dr Rama Srinivasan, one of the Clinical Directors for IMP PCN said: “As a primary care network, one of our aims is to bring some services currently delivered in our hospitals back into primary care and expanding our GP surgeries will enable us to do this.”

For more information about Lincolnshire Sexual Health Service, visit lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk or call 01522 309309.