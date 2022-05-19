The Last Ride: Motorcycle procession planned for young Lincoln biker killed in crash

They want him to hear the engine revs from heaven

A 22-year-old man who died in a motorbike crash in Lincoln will be given a final send off with a rip-roaring procession on the way to his funeral.

Connor Peters, 22, tragically died in a crash on the B1190 Lincoln Road on Monday, May 9, as his black Lexmoto motorcycle collided with a white Isuzu van.

He unfortunately died at the scene, and a fundraiser was set up for the “cheeky, loveable rogue” to have the send off “he deserves”. At the time of reporting there is a remarkable £5,000 on the GoFundMe page, which you can visit here.

Now, plans have been made for a motorbike procession to join the hearse taking Connor to his funeral service. The event, titled Connor Peters’ Last Ride, has been organised by his brother Josh.

It will take place at 11.50am on Monday, June 13, starting from Larne Road in Lincoln.

Josh says on the event’s Facebook page: “As a family, we are wanting a full motorcycle procession behind the funeral car, we want as many bikes, trikes, mopeds anything. We want so much noise remove all baffles removed, pops and bangs enough so he can hear from up there.

“Connor was a 22 year old lad that was full of life and was loved by so many, he loved his little 125cc, he thought that he had finally hit the big time but due to a awful turn of events he lost his life doing something he loved.

“For many of us bikers we can understand the love and passion he had for that short period of time. A biker fallen hits us all but we all club together to make an effort to remember those we lost.”