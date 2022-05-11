Lincoln play park opens with new features after £150k refurb

A new sports wall and zipwire can be found there

A play area in Lincoln’s West End has opened following a £150,000 revamp.

City of Lincoln Council officially opened the updated Whitton’s Park on Long Leys Road on Wednesday, May 11 after contractors KOMPAN completed works.

As part of the project, new play equipment has been installed, as well as a new sports wall for football and Olympic 3×3 basketball, and a double zipwire with an activity trail.

Funding was made available from a developer contribution of £152,413, held by the city council to be allocated for play equipment in the West End of Lincoln.

It was a collaborative effort with the local communities that will benefit from the park, including the West End Residents Association and the Long Leys Residents Association.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We are very pleased with this positive enhancement to a much-used play area in the city.

“Over the past two years, we recognise play areas have been essential for the mental health of young people visiting and enjoying the site and we are proud to re-open this area for families to enjoy for many years to come.”

Jon Davies, secretary for the Long Leys Residents Association added: “LLRA wishes to thank the contractor and the city council project team for delivering this brilliant playpark upgrade which will be enjoyed by children from Long Leys, the West End and Castle Ward for many years to come.

“LLRA’s thanks also go to all those who contributed to the original consultation on the playpark, the group of parents who helped put together the project proposal, and our neighbours from the West End Residents Association who provided support throughout the project.”

A spokesperson for KOMPAN said: “KOMPAN are delighted to have been awarded the project for Whitton’s Park following the great feedback from the local residents’ group regarding our design and equipment.

“Our brief was to offer a solution to fit the site, utilising the existing topography and natural surroundings, and the sustainable Robinia equipment fits perfectly into the existing park setting.”