Fundraiser for “loveable” biker killed in Lincoln crash hits thousands
A family friend is now fundraising for a send off
Almost £3,000 has been raised for a fitting send off for a 22-year-old man who died in a crash in Lincoln while riding his motorbike.
Connor Peters, 22, was the tragic victim in a crash on the B1190 Lincoln Road, involving a black Lexmoto motorcycle and white Isuzu van on the afternoon of Monday, May 9.
Connor was the rider of the motorbike and unfortunately died at the scene, with his next of kin being informed on the day of the incident.
The fundraiser (donate here) will raise money for a headstone and to give Connor ‘the send off he deserves’, and it has already raised £2,835 in just over a day, at the time of reporting.
He has been described as a “cheeky, loveable rogue” and it is hoped that the fundraiser will help support Connor’s family during this difficult time.
The fundraiser has been set up by family friend Chloe Smith, who said on the GoFundMe page: “Michelle and John received the most devastating news no parents should have to receive, and that was that their son Connor had sadly lost his life in a road traffic accident.
“I understand for all times are hard at present, however I ask that you donate anything from 1p to £1 to help towards the financial struggle Michelle and John will receive in coming weeks, whilst also coming to terms and dealing with the loss of their son.”