Lincolnshire ‘has most speeding drivers in UK’

And county is fifth worst for driving while using a mobile

Lincolnshire has topped a list for the highest number of speeding offences in the UK – and come in at fifth place for the worst areas for driving while using a mobile phone.

The research, from GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information requests and government sources and found Lincolnshire clocked up 13,420.07 speeding offences per 100,000 people, putting the county at the top of the table.

The findings revealed 50.37 people per 100,000 used a mobile phone while driving in Lincolnshire, with 386 people committing the offence, which carries a £200 fine and six penalty points.

It puts the county at fifth place in the UK for driving while using a mobile phone, behind West Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Merseyside and Cumbria, which topped the table with a rate of 80.03 offences recorded per 100,000 people.