People line streets of North Lincolnshire for charity tractor run

Planning a meal out or ordering a takeaway are two of life’s simplest pleasures, but it is important to find the right place to go to or choose from.

In Lincoln we are blessed with wonderful options across the city, offering an array of global cuisines both in eat-in and takeaway formats.

However, there are a select few that failed to reach the standards of health inspectors, scoring one star hygiene ratings as a result.

Here are the eight Lincoln restaurants and takeaways to be awarded a one star hygiene rating in their last inspections:

Lotus House

The Chinese takeaway on Newark Road was given a one-star rating for hygiene by inspectors on March 23, 2022, citing major improvements that were needed in management of food safety.

Hygienic food handling is considered satisfactory, while improvements were also needed in cleanliness and condition of the building.

The business will hope it is just a minor blip, as they have scored two five star ratings in their previous inspections.

Cafe Zoot

The Bailgate-based restaurant earned just one star in September 2021, with inspectors saying that major improvement was necessary for management of food safety, while other categories were ‘generally satisfactory’.

It has been quite some time since Cafe Zoot last enjoyed a five star rating, way back in March 2016 to be precise. There have been two three star ratings between that one and the most recent one star last year.

Samba Brazil

Situated on the Brayford, Samba Brazil has been in operation since 2019, but it hasn’t always been plain sailing in terms of hygiene ratings.

Its most recent inspection on January 26, 2022 was the first one star score for the restaurant, again pointing to major improvements being required in management of food safety.

Improvement was also needed in hygienic food handling, but cleanliness and conditions were satisfactory.

Yo Yo In Beijing

The all you can eat buffet on St Marks Street was handed one star in the most recent review in February this year, due to failures across the board according to inspectors.

All three categories required improvement, and major work was needed for management of food safety.

It now means that for the last five inspections, Yo Yo In Beijing is still yet to score 5/5 for a hygiene rating.

Pizza 4 U

Another Newark Road business and perhaps one of the lowest performers in the city for hygiene ratings.

Pizza 4 U first scored one star in March 2018, bumped it up to four stars in February 2019, but dropped to one again in December 2020, before an alarming zero starts in December 2021.

The most recent inspection on February 24, 2022 saw tiny improvements, but only a one star rating for the takeaway.

Taste of China

You can find Taste of China at the Lowfield Shopping Centre off Brant Road, but most recently it scored just one star on its hygiene inspection.

Much like the other establishments in this list, major improvements were needed in management of food safety, while improvements could also be found in the other areas too.

It is the second time in recent years it has scored on star, having previously hit that number in August 2016.

The Great Wall

It has been almost a full year since The Great Wall on Lamb Gardens was last given a hygiene rating, following its one star in June 2021.

It was the second time in three years that the site scored one star, and again it was management of food safety that proved the sticking point.

Bookstop Cafe

It can be found in an enviable location on Steep Hill, but Bookstop Cafe’s last hygiene rating was not one to be totally proud about.

It scored one star in October 2020, despite reaching good standards for hygienic food handling and having ‘generally satisfactory’ cleanliness and conditions for facilities and the building.

As is often the case with these inspections, management of food safety was the reason for the one star score, and an updated inspection has not been published over 18 months later.