People line streets of North Lincolnshire for charity tractor run
Raising funds for a very worth cause
People have been lining the streets of North Lincolnshire today to catch a glimpse of a colourful convoy of tractors making their way through the area, in aid of a very worth cause.
The Bank Holiday charity tractor run, organised by Steve James, brought the local community together while raising money for Lindsey Lodge Hospice as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Steve said: “We’re doing it to raise funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice… which is a very worth cause. Everyone that’s a tractor fan has come out in force, which is absolutely fantastic.”
Prizes were awarded in categories such as ‘best dressed tractor’ and ‘scruffiest tractor’, with competitors taking the contest quite seriously – one man spent several hours polishing his, and another threatened to pull out of next year’s event if he didn’t win.