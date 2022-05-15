Major European manufacturer to open new distribution centre in Gainsborough

A leading manufacturer in Europe has paid a visit to Gainsborough after selecting the West Lindsey town as a base for a new distribution centre.

Meditrade, one of the leading healthcare product manufacturers in Europe, is looking to broaden its horizons in the UK and has chosen Lincolnshire for its growth proposals.

The managing director, Maximilian Roesner, was welcomed to Gainsborough by local MP Sir Edward Leigh, leader of West Lindsey District Council Owen Bierley and chief executive of the council Ian Knowles – to discuss plans for his company.

Meditrade UK is looking at land in Somerby Park, a location identified as an area for employment growth through the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan. It will be used to distribute medical equipment over a multiphase development from the company.

The plans include delivering a phased distribution centre of more than 25,000 square metres of new employment space, such as office accommodation.

The new logistics hub would facilitate 12 jobs after the completion of the first phase, with scope to create 60 to 70 new jobs over the next few years.

It is hoped work could commence as soon as the third quarter of 2022, with the first phase of the facility up and running by the same time the following year.

Councillor Owen Bierley explained the visit was an opportunity for Meditrade to showcase its investment plans and outline its development programme.

He said: “It was a pleasure to meet Mr Roesner and I am thrilled that the company is moving to our district. We are delighted to welcome Meditrade who we know will be a welcome addition to our thriving town.

“We hope the business will have a bright future here like many of our other major employers who are based in Gainsborough including Eminox, Amp Rose and Ping European headquarters.

“This opportunity is a huge step forward in our plans for the growth of Gainsborough and continues to build on our Invest Gainsborough initiative.”

Launched in 2018, Invest Gainsborough has supported the private sector by delivering £18 million regeneration plans in the town, including funds for a new hotel, restaurant, sustainable housing and improvements to Gainsborough’s infrastructure.

Sir Edward Leigh MP added: “Gainsborough is a great place to live, work and invest, which is evident with all the exciting projects that are being developed. Gainsborough already has a diverse business base here in the town and Meditrade is a welcome addition.

“The town has undergone a lot of investment in recent years and that is set to continue as it was recently successful in its bid for £10m of Levelling Up Fund. It will help develop plans for a four-screen cinema, retail units, new wayfinding signs, green spaces for families and much more to enjoy.”