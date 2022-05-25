Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a child in Lincoln

A woman was arrested for alleged obstruction of police

A 33-year-old man has been arrested as police continue their investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child in Lincoln.

The incident was reported to police on May 20 this year and a man was arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence before later being released on police bail.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of police and witness intimidation.

She was released under investigation for obstruction of police and released on police bail for witness intimidation.

Lincolnshire Police said enquiries are ongoing into the incident.