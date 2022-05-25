Red Arrows announce new Platinum Jubilee formation for 2022 as season begins

It is the busiest schedule in four years

The 2022 Red Arrows season is officially underway as the team return with a new display, boasting a special Platinum Jubilee formation for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The latest campaign will be the busiest in four years for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, with over 50 shows in the United Kingdom and many more to come across the globe at the 58th Red Arrows season.

This year will be a bit different for the Reds, as they will perform with a seven-aircraft formation for most shows, upgrading to nine jets for major events such as marking official jubilee events in London.

As ever, the team have been using the off-season to train and work on a new choreographed routine, which will consist of synchronicity and dynamism in equal measure.

The new 20-minute display is created and choreographed by Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who is Red 1 and in his second year as Team Leader.

He said: “It is with great pride and privilege the Red Arrows have opportunity to join with countless individuals and communities, across the United Kingdom and further afield, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, by performing a display full of creativity and excitement.

“The new show features lots of loops, rolls and shapes with our trademark patriotic red, white and blue trails, marking this important year and the very best of British.

“As a team, the Red Arrows are thrilled to be displaying at a range of events in the UK and overseas – in what has the potential to be the busiest season of shows by the team since before the pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful for the massive support we feel from the millions of people who attend these airshows and events.

“Every member of the team draws huge motivation from seeing these big crowds – we all share the same pleasure and enjoyment of watching the inspiration offered by aviation and teamwork.”

There is a promise of plenty of new moves from the Reds to look out for this year, featuring lots of rolls, loops and shapes with patriotic red, white and blue trails.

One new showpiece is the Wall Arrival, which has been described as one of the widest shapes the Red Arrows have ever made, utilising all the jets and making a big impact for viewers.

Eager fans of the Reds might also remember a returning favourite of the Double Goose this year, which has not been flown for several years.

In the time away from displays and flypasts, the Red Arrows have done months of winter training at their home base of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, before moving abroad for Exercise Springhawk in Croatia and Greece.

The team has also been dealing with acclimatising to its soon to be new permanent home of RAF Waddington, which will house the Red Arrows upon the closure of RAF Scampton.

Training has involved pilots flying three times a day, five times a week to get themselves in top physical and mental shape for the new season, which will again see the Reds travel across the globe as a glowing reference to Great Britain.

The first public display fo the new season is at Meeting Aérien International in Le Touquet, France, before heading to Buckingham Palace for a flypast on June 2. This is preceded by a return to RAF Scampton on Sunday, May 29.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, Officer Commanding, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “At home and overseas, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team brings people together with a demonstration of precision and professionalism.

“As a team, we were heartened to see groups, especially families, back at airshows and other events, which are incredibly valuable to so many communities and economies.

“These events complement the ever-increasing outreach we deliver via our digital channels and online engagement. Whether live or virtual, our passion and aim remains constant – to inspire.”