Man charged over attack on homeless man in Lincoln
The incident happened on Lincoln High Street
A 20-year-old man was charged after an alleged assault of a homeless man on Lincoln High Street.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 5.14am on May 19 and the homeless man suffered minor injuries.
Nathan Williamson, of Newland Street West in Lincoln, was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident.
Lincolnshire Police said he was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear or/provoke unlawful violence and was remanded in court.