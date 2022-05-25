Man jailed after crime spree at Lincolnshire businesses
Including a pub, Chinese takeaway, and greetings card shop
A man who carried out a string of commercial burglaries in Bourne during a month long crime spree was today (Wednesday) sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
Daniel Jackman, 34, indicated guilty pleas to five burglary charges when he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on April 25.
The matter was sent to Lincoln Crown Court where Jackman appeared before Recorder Graham Huston for sentence.
Jackman was charged by Lincolnshire Police after businesses in the town were the victims of his burglaries.
These included a pub, a Chinese takeaway, a greetings card shop, a care centre and a function room.
All the offences committed by Jackman occurred in April this year.
Jackman, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglaries at The Butterfield Centre on April 6, Greetings from the Heart on April 17, The Jubilee Pub on April 17, Crown Wok on April 24 and Bourne Corn Exchange on April 24.
A sixth charge of attempted burglary at Il Mulino Italian restaurant on April 17 was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Recorder Huston sentenced Jackman to 12 months imprisonment for each burglary charge, all to run concurrently, making a total sentence of 12 months