Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for parts of Lincolnshire
It could lead to difficult driving conditions
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which could impact several areas in south Lincolnshire and east coast.
The weather warning will be put in place at 7pm on Wednesday, May 18 until 3am on Thursday, May 19.
The thunderstorms may bring disruption in some areas, especially to travel, and Spalding, Bourne, Crowland, Long Sutton, and Wainfleet All Saints are all shown on the Met Office’s map covered by the weather warning.
The Met Office has issued the following guidance for what to expect with the weather warning:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as well as possible power cuts
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage due to floodwater or lightning strikes
There are currently no flood warnings or alerts for Lincolnshire at the time of publication.