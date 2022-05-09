New Lincolnshire Chief Fire Officer “proud and honoured” to take on role

He has been interim chief since 2020 and is now permanent

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has named its new Chief Fire Officer as Mark Baxter, the man who has been interim leader for the past couple of years, as he prepares to continue his work in the emergency service.

Mark Baxter has served in an interim capacity since 2020, and will now take on the job on a permanent basis after a successful stint in temporary charge.

The appointment was confirmed by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue on Friday, May 6, and Mark said he was “really proud and honoured” to be taking on the job.

We are pleased to confirm that Mark Baxter has been substantively appointed as our Chief Fire Officer. Mark has been the CFO in an interim capacity for the past couple of years and will continue to drive improvements to meet the needs of our communities under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/eRIlvGr9Lp — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) May 6, 2022

He said: “Really proud and honoured for the role of leading a fantastic service. We have fantastic teams across the service always here to support our communities in so many ways.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones was among those to congratulate Mark on his appointment, saying: “I couldn’t be more pleased for you or for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, as you’re a top appointment and a great guy too. All the very best in your newly confirmed role.”

Kerrin Wilson, Lincolnshire Police’s assistant chief constable, said: “Fantastic news. Well done Mark, and not before time.”

While LIVES CEO Nikki Cooke commented: “Congratulations Mark. Well deserved and we’re looking forward to continuing the work between your team and ours.”