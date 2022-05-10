Lincolnshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre opens in Grantham

It is part of an NHS plan to open 40 centres across England

The first Community Diagnostic Centre in Lincolnshire has now officially opened in Grantham, supporting the delivery of cancer treatments and other diseases.

The new centre, located just north of Grantham town centre, will be known as the Gonerby Road Community Diagnostic Centre, having formally opened on Friday, May 6.

It is part of a first wave of 40 CDCs are set to open across England in the coming months, with the NHS putting together a long term plan for improving diagnostic capacity.

These new centres will play a crucial role in the delivery of diagnostic services, which support treatments for cancer, strokes and cardiovascular disease.

The Grantham site was previously used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering outpatient services away from an acute hospital setting, and it began diagnostic services in its new guise on Monday, April 25.

Clair Raybould, director of operations at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Thousands of patients locally and from across the county will benefit from what the new Gonerby Road Community Diagnostic Centre has to offer, including x-ray and general ultrasound.

“Given the significant pressure the COVID pandemic has placed on the health system locally and nationally, CDCs across the country, including here in Lincolnshire, have a vital role in enabling patients to access services more quickly.

“I am particularly pleased that, by working closely with our partners at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, together we have been able to launch the Gonerby Road Community Diagnostic Centre, which brings the capacity to see 150 patients a day, leading to a significant impact on wait times.”