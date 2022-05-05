Not again! Which? names ‘SkegVegas’ as worst seaside resort in Britain
Locals say town isn’t ‘Skegmess’
Skegness has been named as the worst seaside resort in Britain for the third year running.
Locals have dismissed the news their town is once again at the top of the Which? list of the 20 worst seaside resorts in Britain as “rubbish”, saying holidaymakers love it and that they wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Billy Brookes, the deputy mayor of Skegness, said: “I’m absolutely shocked… it’s [the list] got to be a load of waffle. They [Which?] can’t have ever been to Skegness before in their life.
“You look at the report and you look at Skegness and it’s two completely different things… it’s almost laughable.”
But Councillor Brookes admitted he thinks ‘all publicity is good publicity’ for the town.
Which? claims to make life ‘simpler, fairer and safer for everyone’ by testing products and services for consumers.