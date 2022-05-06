Off duty Lincolnshire firefighter saved life of man in cardiac arrest

A Skegness firefighter has received a Chief Fire Officer’s commendation after his heroic and quick-thinking actions while off duty helped to save the life of a man in cardiac arrest.

Kyle Campbell was out running near Gibraltar Point in Skegness on September 7, 2021, which is a particularly remote area at least a mile from a road.

John Clark and his wife Josephine had been out walking for a couple of miles and had seen just two people that morning. After feeling faint and sitting down at lunchtime John suffered a cardiac arrest.

By pure chance, Kyle was in just the right place at the right time to perform CPR as Mr Clark was not breathing and had no pulse. Kyle continued CPR for around 30 minutes and got a pulse back on three separate occasions before the arrival of paramedics.

At the same time, Kyle also kept Mrs Clark calm and they requested an Air Ambulance using the What3Words app to pinpoint the exact rural location. Mr Clark was then airlifted to hospital where, after surgery, he made a full recovery.

John and Josephine Clark recently visited Skegness fire station to meet the crew and pass on their personal thanks to Kyle.

John, whose father Harold previously served as a firefighter in Skegness, said: “It was a warm sunny day when we were out walking. I felt a little faint and sat down. I got up to walk, sat down again and remember little else until I arrived in Lincoln County Hospital by air ambulance.

“I had apparently collapsed with a cardiac arrest and without the prompt action that I then received I would not be here now. What3words was used to locate our position and should be on everyone’s mobile.

“It was pure chance that Kyle came jogging by – no one else was in the vicinity. I am of course, so grateful to Kyle, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance for everything they did. By another coincidence, my father Harold Clark served as a firefighter at Skegness from 1946 to 1971, and I know he would thank Kyle too.”

Kyle will be presented the award at the Long Service and Good Conduct ceremony, which takes place later this year.

Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter said: “Kyle has shown what a valuable asset our firefighters are in their communities. His quick thinking, calm actions and medical training have undoubtedly saved John’s life.”

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We are so proud of Kyle and the actions he took that day. The CFO commendation is a well-deserved award for recognition of his efforts, but more importantly, Mr Clark is alive to tell the tale because of Kyle.”